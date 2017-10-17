Deputy chairman of State Committee on Azerbaijani Children in Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The majority of Azerbaijanis who are fighting as part of illegal armed groups in Iraq are now trying to escape from there."

According to Oxu.Az, the statement came from Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Formations Siyavush Heydarov.

Heydarov stated that these people understood their mistake:

"Being fooled, they went there and were caught in a completely different environment. Therefore, they try to escape from there and return to their homeland. Of course, upon return they will be held accountable. Many are deprived of citizenship. Therefore, they flee from there not to Azerbaijan, but to other countries, and take refuge there.

"But while they are in other countries, law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan are busy identifying these persons and bringing them to justice."

The deputy chairman of the committee said that there have recently been no recorded cases of the accession of Azerbaijani citizens to illegal armed groups, but, on the contrary, there is a reverse process:

"Now there are Azerbaijani children in Iraq, they were placed in orphanages there. The relevant structures are negotiating with the Government of Iraq. We have begun to search for our children in their orphanages and deliver them to their homeland. One child has already been brought, other children are being searched, and work is already under way to send them to the country. "

News.Az

News.Az