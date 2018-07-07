Deputy chairmen of State Customs Committee changed

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order relieving State Customs Committee deputy chairmen Nazim Mammadov and Shahin Baghirov of their duties and replacing them with Igbal Babayev and Javad Gasimov.

Previously, Igbal Babayev was the Head of General Department of Performance Assessment and Development Programs, and Javad Gasimov was the Head of the Main Department for Organization of Customs Control of the State Customs Committee.

The State Customs Committee told APA that Tamkin Khalilov has been appointed as Head of General Department of Performance Assessment and Development Programs, and Samad Garalov as Head of the Main Department for Organization of Customs Control of the State Customs Committee.

