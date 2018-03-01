Deputy commander of military unit arrested in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large sum of money has been stolen from the central medications base of the Armenian Defense Ministry.

According to the information from the Armenian Prosecutor General's office, in period from 2015 to 2017 medications and equipment worth 40 mln drams were stolen from N military unit (central base of medications).

A criminal case has been launched in line with the respective articles of the Armenian Criminal Code.

The deputy commander of the unit, major L.A. was detained.

All accomplices in the crime are being defined.

News.Az

News.Az