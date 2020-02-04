Deputy FM: Azerbaijan, Qatar expanding scope of trusted ties in all areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan-Qatar relations have always been very strong, and both the brotherly countries are continuously expanding the scope of old, trusted ties in all spheres from diplomacy to economy, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev said in an interview to the Qatari-based newspaper The Peninsula.

Mammad-Guliyev said that the political and economic relations between Qatar and Azerbaijan are developing successfully and that the foundation for deeper cooperation in the future has already been established.

“Both sides are interested in the development of economic partnership, including investment, trade and tourism cooperation, in the light of existing high-level political relations between the countries,” he added.

The diplomat thinks that the agreements signed by the both countries on economic cooperation, protection and promotion of investments and the elimination of double taxation, which are fundamental agreements on economic cooperation between the two countries, will facilitate further deepening of mutual cooperation in these areas.

Talking on bilateral tourism and prospects of growth in this sector, Mammad-Guliyev said that there has been a noticeable increase in the number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan from Arab countries, including Qatar. “In the last five yearsthe , number of Qatari visitors to Azerbaijan increased more than 40 times.”

Expressing his happiness over Qatar’s hosting of 2022 FIFA World Cup, the deputy minister noted that the preparations to host 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar are being carried out successfully. “We have no doubt that Qatar will arrange the World Cup at the highest level.”

In the interview, Mammad-Guliyev also talked about his country’s participation in China’s ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative saying that Azerbaijan has always supported the development of the Silk Road.

“We contribute to the accomplishment of Belt and Road initiative put forward by China. Three years ago China and Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of understanding on jointly promoting the establishment of Silk Way Economic Belt. The creation of modern transportation infrastructure is one of the priorities of my country. Today Azerbaijan under the leadership of the President Ilham Aliyev became one of the international transportation hubs and a bridge between Asia and Europe,” he added.

News.Az

