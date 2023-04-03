Deputy Foreign Ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria meet in Moscow

Deputy Foreign Ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria meet in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Foreign Ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria met in Moscow, News.az reports citing Russian media.

The parties discussed the normalization of relations between Türkiye and Syria.

Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar, Syria's Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Susan, Iran's Foreign Minister's Advisor on Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji, and Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov participated in the meeting.

According to reports, the issue of determining the date and place of the bilateral meeting between Türkiye's and Syria's foreign ministers was discussed at the meeting.

Discussions are expected to continue today.

News.Az