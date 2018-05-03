Deputy: Ganja nomination for title of European Sports City in 2019 to promote its development

+ ↺ − 16 px

This will positively affect the results achieved in the field of sports as well as in all areas of Ganja and the sport development and massiveness will be further enhanced. Report informs that the statement came from deputy Nagif Hamzayev.

He noted that Azerbaijan is one of the countries with ancient sports traditions. “Today Sports politics is experiencing its upsurge in our country, which has historically developed different types of sports, is experiencing its upsurge. The founder of the independent Azerbaijan, the Great leader Heydar Aliyev assessed the development of sport as the embodiment of the supreme ideals of every civilized nation, as well as the triumph of the international authority and position of the state. Sports, physical training is an important social sphere that is related to the health of the people. Almost the Azerbaijan flag is raised twice in the world. It is happening when a head of state of Azerbaijan comes to any country and our athletes win the title of champion in international competitions. TheAzerbaijanianthemsoundsandtheflagisraised. ", N. Hamzayev said.

As a result of care and attention shown by the head of state Mr. Ilham Aliyev to the sports field, the sport base is getting strong, new complexes and sports halls are built, various events are organized. In recent years, our athletes constantly bring medals to our country and new achievements that they have earned give incentives to other young people.

Deputy noted that, international tournaments, prestigious competitions, world and European championships were held in our country: “First of all, the growing international image of Azerbaijan is directly linked to stability and peace in our country in the face of global developments”

Sports is also the focus of attention in the country's regions as it serves the physical well-being of people and is a social sphere that boosts the country's glory. Successful results in this area confirm that the sporting policy in the ancient city of Ganja is well-established. Each year our athletes achieve successful results at competitions and tournaments held in different sports.

In addition, this year to major infrastructure projects in Ganja is also planned the construction of a modern Sports Palace

