Deputy Minister: Agreement with EU unlikely to be agreed upon by November

"Both parties have their own position and we should make sure these positions lead us to the target."

“Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow we’re going to hold talks with the European Union in Baku on the new agreement. The talks will be focused on two areas: First, political and security. Second, trade and investment,” Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev said Monday, APA reported.



The deputy minister noted that there could be a video conference on some area by the end of this month and discussions could continue until the first half of July.



“The talks are ongoing. As you know, this is not a simple process. Both parties have their own position and we should make sure these positions lead us to the target. Some articles have already been agreed on, but the others still remain. We need to make sure the talks are productive,” he said.



Mammadguliyev considers that the talks are unlikely to be concluded by the Eastern Partnership summit, which is to take place in Brussels in November of this year.



“The talks have just begun. The agreement is of immense importance, with each article it has. So I don’t think we could finish the talks by November. Time is not the issue. We just want to make sure that the cooperation document is high quality,” Mammadguliyev said.

