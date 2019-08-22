Deputy Minister: “Fire at the construction market completely restricted”

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Fire broke out at timber market has been completely restricted”, said Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Etibar Mirzayev in his briefing to the journalist

He stated that fire continues for more than 3 hours: “Some fire sources still remain in various areas. The reason for this is a large amount of dry timber. The area of the fire is more than 1500 m2. Information about the causes of fire will be released after the extinguishing fire. I would like to state that there is no danger of spreading of the fire”.

