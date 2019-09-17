Deputy minister: Use of electric and hybrid cars must be promoted in Azerbaijan

One of the ways to reduce the negative impact of vehicles on the environment is to increase the use of environmentally friendly cars, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rauf Hajiyev told reporters in Baku.

“For this purpose, preference is given to electric and hybrid cars around the world,” Hajiyev added, Trend reports.

The stimulation of the use of electric and hybrid cars, which are less harmful to the environment, plays an important role in protecting the environment, he added.

"With the use and promotion of electric and hybrid cars, it is possible to greatly reduce harmful substances released into the environment in Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev said. “Most of the harmful substances released into the atmosphere fall on the share of vehicles and it is necessary to renew the fleet in the country."

“According to the requirements of the Paris climate agreement, Azerbaijan intends to reduce the level of greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030, and one of the ways to achieve this goal is to use environmentally friendly transport,” he said.

The issues of stimulating the use of environmentally friendly vehicles are included in the State Program of Azerbaijan Republic on Road Safety 2019-2023.

