Deputy PM: 950 companies with Russian capital operate in Azerbaijan

There are currently 950 companies with Russian capital in Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister, co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Shahin Mustafayev has said at the Commission’s 18th meeting in Baku.

“The trade between Azerbaijan and Russia is growing every year," Mustafayev noted.

