Deputy PM: Azerbaijan, Croatia have potential to increase mutual trade turnover

Azerbaijan and Croatia have the potential to increase mutual trade turnover, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia Marija Pejčinović Burić said.

Buric made the remarks during a joint press-conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku on April 29, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan and Croatia intend to hold a business forum in Zagreb in the near future,” she said. “We have also created the joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. Its meeting will be held within the forum till the end of 2019 or in early 2020 ."

Buric also expressed support for the EU-Azerbaijan negotiations on a new agreement. “Croatia as the EU member-state supports this agreement,” she said. “The negotiations are at the final stage.”

Buric stressed that Azerbaijan is a very important participant of the Eastern Partnership program.

