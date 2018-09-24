Deputy PM reveals main goal of agrarian policy in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thanks to the successful agrarian policy conducted in Azerbaijan, the issue of the population’s provision with food has been resolved, and the purpose of the ongoing work is to further improve food provision, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov.

He was speaking Sept. 24 at a national seminar on the role of sustainable food industry and agriculture in achieving sustainable development goals (SDG) in Azerbaijan.

He noted that the Azerbaijani government attaches great importance to food security.

“People in some countries suffer from food shortage, and it is an important problem,” he added. “Climate change, economic issues, wars and conflicts - all this leads to food shortage.”

He said that Azerbaijan is satisfied with cooperation with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

“I believe that this cooperation will contribute to improving agriculture and ensuring food security,” said Ali Ahmadov.

News.az

News.Az