Deputy PM: Slovakia interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan

Slovakia is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan, said Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Richard Raši as he met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Ahmadov on the margins of the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum, AZERTAC reports.

Raši noted good potential for expanding the bilateral relations in a number of areas, particularly tourism, IT and investment.

Ahmadov hailed Azerbaijan-Slovakia relations. He said the two countries enjoy ample opportunities for developing cooperation in various spheres of economy, including energy, trade and investment.

News.Az