Deputy PM: Some Muslim countries still provide assistance to Armenia

"Armenia uses the Shusha mosque as a pigsty."

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs Ali Hasanov has accused some Muslim countries of providing assistance to Armenia.



“Armenia uses the Shusha mosque as a pigsty. However, some Muslim countries still provide assistance to Armenia. Is this a Muslim brotherhood?” said Hasanov addressing an event co-organized by the Azerbaijan Office of UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs on June 20 – World Refugee Day, APA reported.



Hasanov noted that if June 15 marks the National Salvation Day of Azerbaijan, then June 14 is the beginning of the Day of Liberation of Azerbaijan’s occupied territories.



The deputy premier said that the tendency among internally displaced persons to get military education has grown stronger in Azerbaijan: “If 20 IDPs studied in military schools 10 years ago, this figure has reached to 276 nowadays,” he added.

