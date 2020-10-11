Deputy regiment commander of Armenian army eliminated

+ ↺ − 16 px

The main and reserve forces of the Armenian forces in the occupied territories suffered serious damage, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Servicemen of the 1st, 5th and 9th motorized rifle regiments, leave their combat positions on a massive scale. According to the information, deputy commander of the 1st motorized rifle regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Artak Vanyan, is also among the numerous casualties among those in the Armenian Armed Forces.

News.Az