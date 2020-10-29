Destroyed military equipment of Armenian armed forces - LIST
- 29 Oct 2020 09:17
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153976
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/destroyed-military-equipment-of-armenian-armed-forces-list Copied
During the day and at nighttime, a large number of enemy forces, 2 - T-72 tanks, 2 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 14 different types of howitzers, several strongholds, and 6 auto vehicles in different directions of the front were destroyed and wrecked, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
At present, Azerbaijani troops are monitoring the operational situation.