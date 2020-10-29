Destroyed military equipment of Armenian armed forces - LIST

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the day and at nighttime, a large number of enemy forces, 2 - T-72 tanks, 2 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 14 different types of howitzers, several strongholds, and 6 auto vehicles in different directions of the front were destroyed and wrecked, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

At present, Azerbaijani troops are monitoring the operational situation.

News.Az