Yandex metrika counter

Destroyed military equipment of Armenian armed forces - LIST

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Destroyed military equipment of Armenian armed forces - LIST

During the day and at nighttime, a large number of enemy forces, 2 - T-72 tanks, 2 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 14 different types of howitzers, several strongholds, and 6 auto vehicles in different directions of the front were destroyed and wrecked, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

At present, Azerbaijani troops are monitoring the operational situation.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      