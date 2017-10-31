Details emerge of Daesh Istanbul attack plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

New details have emerged about Saturday’s police operation in Istanbul which resulted in the arrest of four Daesh suspects planning a string of terror attacks.

The suspects, together with a bomb-laden vehicle and motorcycle, were found in the car park of the Forum Istanbul shopping mall in the city’s European-side Bayrampasa district, Anadolu Agency reports.

A police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the suspects were planning to attack celebrations being held to mark Turkey’s Republic Day on Oct. 29.

In a series of new details, the police told Anadolu Agency the group was planning four suicide attacks at different locations in the city on the same day.

Police acted after the suspects attempted to destroy two safe houses on Friday.

In a property in Istanbul's Esenyurt district, police found four gas canisters, two plastic jerrycans full of chemicals, two more of gasoline, large amounts of ammonium nitrate, steel ball bearings and other bomb-making materials.

On Friday, in another property in the city’s Arnavutkoy district, police also seized similar equipment the gang had attempted to destroy.

The suspects tried to destroy evidence, the source said, by attempting to burn the safe houses after they prepared the car bomb.

Four suicide vests, two firearms, ammunition and ammonium nitrate were also found in the vehicle and motorcycle seized by police on Saturday.

The suspects will be questioned in the coming days, police sources said.

News.Az

