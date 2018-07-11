Details of events in Ganja: Terror against state, secularism, religion and stability

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 10, 2018, a radical religious group of 150-200 people attempted to brutally disturb public tranquility in front of the administrative building of Ganja City Executive Power.

In a joint statement of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Committee, it is said that the participants of the unsanctioned protest action ignoring the warnings of the police officers, who were carrying out their service duties, resisted the law enforcement officers with their sharp and cutting tools. As a result, while suppressing unlawful actions committed by radical persons, two police officers - Ganja City Police Chief Colonel Ilgar Balakishiyev and Deputy Chief of the Nizami District Police Department, police colonel-lieutenant Samad Abbasov were martyred with cutting tools as a result of the attacks by radical elements.

Thanks to the decisive measures taken by police, their illegal actions were stopped, more than 30 persons were detained, and public tranquility in the city was fully secured.

The city continues to live its normal, quiet life.

... However, the fact is that two police officers were killed in the second big city of the country, a terrorist act was committed, a group of people tried to destabilize the country from Ganja.

It is clear that a group of unknown persons who appeared on the central square, armed with crowbar and other cold weapons, hiding behind (shouting!) the exclamations of “Allah Akbar” is an enemy of stability.

Who are these people? Believers? Absolutely not. The murdered police officer Samad Abbasov is a brother of the Akhund of the famous Imamzada complex in Ganja, Haji Tahir Abbasov, one of the city's most famous and hereditary believers. This fact in itself says that nothing in a sequence of events happens by accident. In these events, religion, stability, and that is, all values ​​considered sacred for the STATE and STATEHOOD are targeted.

Even if children would watch the attempt to commit the riots in Ganja could understand perfectly that, despite the presence of some problems in the country, as the day before, the head of state himself commented on the officials and gave them appropriate instructions, this is not a popular protest. This incident - a planned operation for the region forces seeking to destabilize the situation in the country, the opposition of the people with the authorities.

News.Az

