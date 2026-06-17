Detained Flotilla activists accuse EU of complicity in Israel rally

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Activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla gathered outside the European Council building in Brussels on Wednesday to stage a prominent demonstration against the European Union's ongoing political and economic ties with Israel. The rally comes directly ahead of the highly anticipated EU leaders' summit, scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Demonstrators stood silently behind a massive banner reading, "We won't kneel to the occupation," while holding signs accusing the bloc of complicity. The protest focused heavily on firsthand accounts from Flotilla members who were previously detained by Israeli forces. High-profile participants shared harrowing experiences of their time in detention, including Belgian sailor Arno Meyns, who suffered broken ribs, French nurse Mariam Hadjal, who reported physical and sexual assault, and Arab-Jewish journalist Noa Avishag Schnall, who stated she faced beatings and rape threats, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The demonstration drew a crowd of hundreds of supporters, bolstered by prominent international figures. Among them were Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and former UN staff member Chloe Fiona Ludden, who famously resigned from her position to protest the international community's response to the crisis in Gaza.

The activists are demanding that the EU completely sever relations with Tel Aviv, citing ongoing human rights violations and territorial occupation.

News.Az