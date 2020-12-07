Determined to make Turkey center for investors: Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's president on Monday said the government is determined to make the country a center for domestic and international investors by offering low risk, high confidence and satisfactory earnings, Anadolu Agency reports.

"In the upcoming period, we will further improve the investment environment with additional reforms in this area," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the virtually-held International Investors Association (YASED) summit.

He said the government has launched new reforms in law, democracy and economy in this regard without excluding anyone.

Noting the strong economic growth rate achieved in Q3, he said, this is a testament to the country's successful recovery period from the pandemic.

The president added that the Turkish economy is growing successfully, unlike other countries that are experiencing recession.

Direct investments to the tune of $220 billion made in Turkey since 2002 represent the trust of international entrepreneurs, he added.

"'Come and see Turkish hospitality,' I tell investors across the world," he said, adding that Turkey offers significant advantages, especially for international investors seeking an alternative to the Asia-based manufacturing network.

News.Az