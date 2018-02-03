Deutsche Wirtschaftsnachrichten publishes article featuring Europe's hopes for natural gas from Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany's influential Deutsche Wirtschaftsnachrichten news portal published the article headlined 'Europe hopes for natural gas from Azerbaijan'.

The article is devoted to the role of Azerbaijan's gas in ensuring European energy security.

Thus, the article especially notes that the Southern Gas corridor will supply Europe with natural gas, that the said project is 80% complete and that it is planned to deliver the first gas to Europe in 2020.

It is also noted in the article that the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) is among the biggest infrastructural projects connecting Azerbaijan and Europe and that the Caspian gas will be transported to Europe by this corridor.

According to the article, Europe's gas consumption has been growing over the past years and it is expected to grow even further in the coming decade. As a reason it points to turning of Netherlands and Great Britain from gas exporting to gas importing countries and the freezing of new offshore oil and gas projects in Norway. For this very reason, it is especially noted in the article that Europe seeks to diversify its energy resources and in this plane it lays hopes on SGC project.

The article also notes that Azerbaijan will play an important role in ensuring energy security of Europe not only as a partner with a stable economy but also because of its growing export potential.

The fact that the Turkish Stream pipeline will not rival SGC and that the European Commission considers this project a priority is also indicated in the article.

News.Az

