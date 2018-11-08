Developers’ favorite competition starts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell announces Barama FinTech Hackathon Competition

If you have creative suggestions and interesting ideas in the field of Information Technologies, this competition is just for you. Azercell’s “Barama” Innovation Entrepreneurship Center with the support of PASHA Bank organizes Barama FinTech Hackathon competition, the favorite competition of programmers.

The Hackathon brings together FinTech developers and designers to enhance financial products and discover new technologies. Competition covers the innovations in risk management, trading, investment, personal finance, big data, retail banking, adjustment compatibility, mobile payment, social field. In Barama Hackathon Competition, which is held for the 6th time in Azerbaijan, participants will get a chance to spend 36 hours coding, validating their ideas, networking and demoing their hacks to a panel of jury. 50 participants of various backgrounds and skill sets will form a team of 3 members and come together at “Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center on November 24-25, 2018 to find solutions in different fields. Those who are over 15 and have technical knowledge may participate in the competition upon onsite registration through http://hackathon.barama.az/ by 21.11.2018. All entries will receive a confirmation email and participants must respond and confirm their attendance.

It should be noted that Media support is provided by Technote Media.

Azercell’s “Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center has been successfully operating for 9 years and assisting the youth to realize their innovative ideas and set up their business. The national and International projects organized in our country by the center aims to support entrepreneurship and help business units and startups in Information Technologies.

