Developers stepping into the competition!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Innovative ideas to be coded at “Hackathon-AzIn 2018" supported by The Golden Sponsor Azercell

Hackathon competition supported by AzInTelecom LLC under the Ministry of Transportation, Communication and High Technologies will take place on October 29-30, with the view to increase the interest on information technologies and demonstrate the skills of talented youth in this field in our country. Azercell Telecom LLC, which always supports startups to build up their businesses, provide innovative services and attract new customers, will act as the Golden Sponsor in the competition organized within the framework of International “Innovations week” to be held for the first time in Azerbaijan.

The first stage of the three-stage competition will take place on October, 29. The participants will be given relevant assignment on the topic. At the second stage, they will work on programming and presentation of the assignment. On October, 30 the winners will be determined according to the results of the evaluation. Top three winners will receive award by AzInTelecom in the amount of 5000 AZN, 3000 AZN and 1000 AZN respectively. Those wishing to participate in the competition are invited to register at hackathon.azintelecom.az

Notably, Hackathon is a team game organized by the huge companies of the world, such as Google, Netflix, Facebook, HP and Microsoft, where like-minded people come together and perform coding of their innovative ideas within short timeframes.

Hackathon competition being considered as a Marathon of Developers, so far has been organized in Azerbaijan for five times by Azercell’s Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 percent of the territory (excluding 20 percent of the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

News.Az