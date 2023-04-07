Development of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations meet interests of both states: AIR Center chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

The development of relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan meet the interests of both states, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a round table dedicated to Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations, Shafiyev noted that the high level of relations between the two countries also meets the interests of both Central Asia and the South Caucasus region.

“Kazakhstan undoubtedly plays a unique role in the global economy, and therefore the development of relations between our countries is of great importance. The expansion of transit relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan serves as a bridge between Asia and Europe,” he said.

Shafiyev noted that the mutual visits of the Azerbaijani and Kazakh leaders also significantly contribute to the strengthening of bilateral ties.

