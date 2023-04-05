Development of fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan is result of activity in the early 1990s - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I would also like to express my gratitude to the President of Tajikistan for the kind attitude to the memory of my father Heydar Aliyev, who, together with Emomali Sharifovich Rahmon, stood at the origins of the formation of interstate relations between our countries and, in essence, laid the foundation for these relations,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, News.Az reports.

“Today, the successful development of fraternal relations between our countries is the result of precisely that activity in the early 1990s, when both Tajikistan and Azerbaijan experienced great difficulties, when public and political stability in our countries was disrupted, when, unfortunately, there was a civil war both in Tajikistan and in Azerbaijan. The most horrific war is a fratricidal war. Both President Rahmon and President Aliyev did everything in their power to turn the page of bloodshed and put our countries on the path of development. And they succeeded,” the head of state noted.

