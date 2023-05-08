Development of professional media in Azerbaijan associated with name of Heydar Aliyev: Audiovisual Council

The formation and rapid development of professional media, just like all other spheres, in Azerbaijan, are associated with the name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan Ismat Sattarov said on Monday.

Sattarov made the remarks while speaking at a conference themed “Media policy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and modern Azerbaijani media,” News.Az reports.

Co-organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and the Audiovisual Council, the conference is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

“If we consider the first period of the leadership of the country by the great leader, we can see what unprecedented efforts he made in this area in Azerbaijan during the Soviet period," Sattarov said.

He noted that thanks to the efforts of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the material and technical base of the media has been improved, and an infrastructure based on new technologies has been created for the normal functioning of existing media.

Sattarov stressed that the removal of artificial barriers hindering the development of a free press, the improvement of legislation in this area, the strengthening of the material and technical base of the media, and the creation of such a tradition as regular meetings with media professionals are vivid examples of the importance that the great leader attached to the free word and media workers.

The council chairman said that a modern and strong media policy based on the principles of freedom of speech laid down by the great leader is successfully continued by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“In recent years, the necessary measures have been taken to improve the legislative framework for activities in the field of media, develop communication between the state and the media, strengthen the economic independence of the media, and create international media platforms. Modern media in Azerbaijan are making every effort to promote such ideas as statehood, Azerbaijanism, adherence to traditions and national identity, as well as modernity and innovation, inherited from the great leader,” he said.

“Therefore, we can say with confidence that the media sector is one of the fastest growing areas of activity in the country, which is being improved day by day with the introduction of information and communication technologies,” Sattarov pointed out.

“Our great leader, the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev is at the same time the creator and source of inspiration for the media, which are an important part of our society, constantly searching for innovations," the council chairman added.

