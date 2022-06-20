Diagnostic tests for monkeypox will be delivered to Azerbaijan: WHO

Thousands of diagnostic tests for monkeypox are planned to be delivered to Azerbaijan, Hander Harmanci, WHO Representative in Azerbaijan, told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

Harmanci noted that the Azerbaijani government has appealed to the World Health Organization to buy diagnostic tests.

“There are several different types of the disease. We are investigating which of them is most likely to occur. We are cooperating with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB). Thousands of diagnostic tests for monkeypox are planned to be sent to Azerbaijan,” she said.

The WHO representative said she sees no significant threat of monkeypox in Azerbaijan.

News.Az