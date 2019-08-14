Digital talent sponsor Azercell awards winners of Olympiad

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 31st International Olympiad in Informatics taking place in Baku on August 4-11, where leading mobile operator of the country Azercell acted as Digital Talent Sponsor, has finalized after intense week of struggle for the name of the champion.

The winners of Olympiad, which included over 600 schoolchildren, tutors and experts from 88 countries including Azerbaijan, were announced on August 10 at the official closing ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev Center. Benjamin Qi from USA took the first place, Ildar Gainullin from Russia took the second place, while Zixiang Zhou representing Canada won the third place. Benjamin Qi was also the champion of Olympiad taken place last year in the city of Tsukuba, Japan. Concerning representatives of Azerbaijan, Murad Eynizade and Abutalib Namazov demonstrated the highest results taking their place in Olympiad’s table with 232 rating score. CEO of Azercell Telekom Vahid Mursaliyev and other chief executives representing sponsors and various organizations have attended the official ceremony and solemnly awarded winners with medals.

The International Olympiad in Informatics was held on the initiative of the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan, and supported by ADA University, the Ministry of Transportation, Communication and High Technologies and other public institutions. In addition, Acer is the official global sponsor, while PASHA Bank acted as the Talent Sponsor of the Olympiad. Azercell, through Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, has been contributing to the organization of special training courses for Azerbaijani youth in cooperation with the Ministry of Education since 2017. While acting as the Digital Talent Sponsor, Azercell has also provided the participants and their teams with mobile internet and special presents during their stay in Azerbaijan.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

