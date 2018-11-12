Diplomacy & Commerce magazine dedicates issue to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Croatian editorial office of the news magazine Diplomacy & Commerce has dedicated its issue to Azerbaijan.

The issue, entitled “Focus in Azerbaijan”, was published on the occasion of the “Year of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic” declared in Azerbaijan.

The issue provides information about the tourist places of Azerbaijan, highlights Baku’s candidacy to host the Expo 2025 and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Croatia on September 5-6, 2018. The issue contains an interview with Fakhraddin Gurbanov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Croatia.

The issue also contains a separate chapter, named “The Blessed Land Under Occupation”, dedicated to Shusha, Azerbaijan’s city occupied by Armenia. The chapter emphasizes that with its ancient history and cultural heritage in literature, art and music, Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan. It is also underlined that UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884, which demand an immediate withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, still remains unfulfilled.

