Diplomatic corps representatives visit Azerbaijan's Shusha city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan have arrived in the city of Shusha as part of their visit to the East Zangezur and Karabakh regions of the country.

The diplomats will tour Shusha, known as the pearl of Karabakh and a symbol of Azerbaijan’s history and culture, News.Az reports, citing local media.

They will also observe the ongoing restoration and construction efforts in the city.

The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

On June 20, representatives of the diplomatic corps also visited the city of Lachin.

News.Az