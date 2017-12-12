Diplomatic rank conferred on four trade representatives of Azerbaijan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on conferring a diplomatic rank of second class ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary.

By the decree, the trade representatives working in the Azerbaijani embassies in foreign countries - Aliyev Ruslan Allahverdi oglu, Aliyev Elnur Ali oglu, Nadiroglu Teymur Mahmud oglu and Nemet Nagdaliyev Zeynal oglu has been conferred a diplomatic rank of second class ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary.

