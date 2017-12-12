Yandex metrika counter

Diplomatic rank conferred on four trade representatives of Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Diplomatic rank conferred on four trade representatives of Azerbaijan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on conferring a diplomatic rank of second class ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary.

By the decree, the trade representatives working in the Azerbaijani embassies in foreign countries - Aliyev Ruslan Allahverdi oglu, Aliyev Elnur Ali oglu, Nadiroglu Teymur Mahmud oglu and Nemet Nagdaliyev Zeynal oglu has been conferred a diplomatic rank of second class ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      