Direct dialogue and diplomacy ‘only path’ to durable peace in S. Caucasus: Blinken

Direct dialogue and diplomacy are the only path to a durable peace in the South Caucasus, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The US Secretary of State also reiterated his strong support for ongoing peace efforts.

“I spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan yesterday to reiterate my strong support for ongoing efforts to secure peace with Azerbaijan. Direct dialogue and diplomacy are the only path to a durable peace in the South Caucasus and I remain committed to help facilitate,” Blinken tweeted.

July 12, 2023

News.Az