Direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia is the key to achieve lasting peace: State Department

The US Secretary of State believes that direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia is the key to resolving issues and achieving lasting peace, said Principal Deputy Spokesperson at US Department of State Vedant Patel at a briefing on May 1, News.az reports.

"State Secretary Blinken is deeply involved in this direction. We believe that peace is possible in the South Caucasus. Therefore, we are trying to achieve peace and stability between these two countries. We believe direct dialogue through diplomacy is the key," said Patel.

