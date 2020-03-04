Direct flight between Azerbaijan’s Baku and Russia’s Rostov to be launched

Direct flight between Azerbaijan’s Baku and Russia’s Rostov to be launched

+ ↺ − 16 px

A direct flight between Azerbaijan’s Baku city and Russia’s Rostov region will be launched, Governor of Rostov region Vasily Golubev told reporters in Baku, Tre

“An agreement was signed between Russia’s Azimuth Airline and Azerbaijan’s PASHA Travel company for the development of passenger transportation and direct flights between Rostov and Baku within today's business forum entitled "Days of the Rostov Region in Azerbaijan", the governor added. “The first flight will be launched on March 30.”

Golubev also stressed that in general, there are many opportunities for working in the transport and logistics sphere not only in air transport but also road transportation, as well as water transportation.

“Moreover, the launching of a direct flight between Azerbaijan and the Rostov region will positively affect the humanitarian sphere of bilateral cooperation,” the governor added.

"Six Azerbaijani universities and four universities of the Rostov region already have direct contacts,” Golubev said. “These universities are engaged in professional training and mutual exchange of students. The direct flights between Baku and Rostov will favorably affect the corresponding programs."

Business forum entitled "Days of the Rostov region in Azerbaijan" was held in Baku on March 4. Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and other officials attended the forum.

News.Az

News.Az