Direct flights between Azerbaijan, Pakistan to start from next year – envoy

Direct flights between Azerbaijan and Pakistan would start from next year, which could help to further strengthen the bilateral trade and economic relations as well as people to people contacts between the two countries, APP reported.

Azerbaijani investors are keen to make investment in potential sectors in Pakistan, he added.

He was speaking during a meeting, chaired by President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz here at Sarhad Chamber.

On the occasion, both sides have agreed to make joint efforts to give boost to mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The meeting discussed investment opportunities in diverse sectors and further possibilities of cooperation, launching of joint ventures, exchange of business delegations, establishment of people to people contacts between the two countries.

The ambassador said Azerbaijan gave much importance to further cement mutual trade, economic and culture relations with Pakistan. However, he called to further boost the economic, trade and cultural relations between the two countries.

Alizada said that his country has supported Pakistan stance on Kashmir issue. He emphasized the core issue of Kashmir should be resolved as per UN resolutions to give people of Kashmir to their right to self-determination.

Engr Maqsood Anwar invited the Azerbaijani investors to make investment in hydel power generation, oil and gas, LPG, mines and mineral, gemstones, agriculture, medicine, fruits, livestock, honey and other potential sectors. He also stressed the need to further strengthening mutual economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Ali Alizada on the occasion agreed with recommendations of SCCI president Engr Maqsood Awnar and assured him they will issue visas to business community on priority basis to further strengthen economic and trade ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The diplomat said his country is lucrative destination for foreign investors and asked the business community to make investment in information technology, software engineering, tourism and other potential sectors in Azerbaijan.

On the occasion, former president, Faiz Mohammad Faizi and other members of the business community spoke and gave number of recommendations to further enlarge mutual trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

News.Az

