Direct flights launched between Gabala and Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

New regular flights are launched between Gabala and Moscow as part of a new route network for 2022, the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC told News.Az.

Nordwind Airlines performed the first flight from Sheremetyevo International Airport to Gabala on Boeing 737-800 which can carry up to 189 passengers. Total flight time lasted three hours.

A regular flight on the Moscow-Gabala-Moscow route will be operated once a week - on Sundays. At 4:10 local time, the plane lands in Gabala, at 5:20 it returns to the capital of Russia.

The Gabala International Airport meets all international requirements and standards and is able to accommodate aircraft of any type.

News.Az