Director of Armenia's National Cancer Center dismissed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan dismissed Tuesday Armen Tananyan, head of Armenia's Fanarjyan National Cancer Center, Haykakan Zhamanak reports.

According to the media source, Narek Manukyan, acting head of the center, has already been introduced to the staff.

The dismissed director said that the health minister and deputy minister gave him an ultimatum demanding to quit the office voluntarily. Otherwise, he would be dismissed by a decree.

The daily reports that the replacement of the director took place in a quite tense atmosphere.

News.Az

News.Az