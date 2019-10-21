Discover possibilities of a new iPhone with Azercell

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azercell Telecom” LLC provides an opportunity to benefit from 6-months subscription to Unlimited Internet package for customers purchasing iPhone 11, iPhone 11

Exclusive telecom partner of the Apple Inc. in the country, “Azercell Telecom” LLC is pleased to announce a new annual campaign for iPhone lovers. Digital solutions provider and the leading mobile operator of the country Azercell provides a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge technology with user-friendly access provided by the new iPhone models. Starting from October 18, each subscriber purchasing iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max from Azercell Exclusive Shops will get a chance to benefit from Unlimited Internet pack as a gift, during 6 months.

Discover the latest innovations of the digital world with Azercell!

For more information about the campaign, please head to: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/devices/newiphone

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, inclusing Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

