Discussions on Israeli TV: Militants can become deputies in Armenia

Relations between Russia and Armenia affect the choice of the secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian political analyst Grigory Trofimchuk said in a program aired on Israel’s TV channel, ILAND, Oxu.Az reports.

There is a complex of unresolved issues between Moscow and Yerevan, Trofimchuk noted.

“The main unresolved issue is the existence of an American biological laboratory on the territory of Armenia. Though acting Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan allowed Russian specialists entering this laboratory, the issue still remains complicated,” the political analyst said. “The upcoming parliamentary election in Armenia will certainly exacerbate this problem, as chaos will increase in the country. Sasna tsrer militants, who were released by Armenia’s new government, can become deputies.”

He noted that all these factors, of course, will cause a delay in the choice of the CSTO secretary general.

“Pashinyan is not interested in any sharp movements before the parliamentary election, because instability prevails in Armenia now,” Trofimchuk said.

News.Az

