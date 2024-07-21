Disinformation turned into psychological warfare against Azerbaijani people: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The most dangerous aspect is that disinformation has turned into manipulation and psychological warfare against the Azerbaijani people, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Sunday, News.Az reports.

“Disinformation is not a new phenomenon. Information is a powerful tool. However, how it is used is a major question,” Hajiyev said in his speech at the Second Shusha Global Media Forum.He noted that disinformation can serve the purposes of certain groups and can lead to wars. The main victims of disinformation are the media and journalists.Highlighting Azerbaijan's long-standing exposure to occupation, but emphasizing that foreign media portrays it differently, the President's Assistant added: "Some foreign media outlets claimed that we allegedly committed crimes against Armenia, and it is them who faced occupation. However, we have consistently used refutation tools. Through official statements and press conferences, we delivered accurate information and truth to the world. Our media has played a crucial role in this regard."

News.Az