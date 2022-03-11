Yandex metrika counter

Disney to pause all business in Russia

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will pause all business in Russia, including content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels, News.Az reports citing Reuters. 

Disney said some businesses including linear channels and content and product licensing will take time to pause due to contractual nuances, while other streams of business will pause immediately.


