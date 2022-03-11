Disney to pause all business in Russia
11 Mar 2022
Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will pause all business in Russia, including content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
Disney said some businesses including linear channels and content and product licensing will take time to pause due to contractual nuances, while other streams of business will pause immediately.