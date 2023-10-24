Distinguished Visitors Day held as part of joint Azerbaijan-Turkish tactical drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 24, Distinguished Visitors Day is being held as part of the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint tactical exercises involving servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and the Turkish Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the delegations led by the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yashar Güler, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan, Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, the Head of the Department of Military Education and Science of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Major General Zhumabek Akhmetov and the Deputy Minister of Defense for Combat Training of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Colonel Kadirjon Tursunov, as well as heads and representatives of several Turkish companies in the defense industry are participating in the Distinguished Visitors Day held as part of the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint tactical exercises.

