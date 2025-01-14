Diverted AZAL flights land safely at Baku airport after fog delay

+ ↺ − 16 px

All three Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flights that were diverted to Ganja International Airport because of heavy fog in Baku have successfully arrived at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The flights from Moscow, Tel Aviv, and Istanbul landed in Baku at 10:14, 11:27, and 12:49, (local time) respectively, News.Az reports.Due to fog in the Baku airport area, changes were made to the schedule of several flights.

News.Az