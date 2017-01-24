Djibouti recognizes Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Plenary session of the National Assembly (Parliament) of the Republic of Djibouti has adopted a resolution on Khojaly genocide, with an absolute majority.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Addis Ababa, during a meeting, the resolution was officially presented to Ambassador Elman Abdullayev by Chairman of the Parliament Muhammad Ali Humad.

Chairman of the Parliament stressed the country's support to Azerbaijan.

The resolution recognizes occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia and the massacre towards civilians in Khojaly, Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces on February 26, 1992 as an act of genocide and crimes against humanity, as well as declares that criminals must be punished according to the relevant international laws.

Activity for international recognition of the Khojaly genocide will be continued in the future.

