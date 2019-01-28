Yandex metrika counter

Djokovic crushes Nadal to win record seventh Australian Open

  • Sports
  • Share
Djokovic crushes Nadal to win record seventh Australian Open

An invincible Novak Djokovic landed a historic record seventh men's title at the Australian Open and third successive Grand Slam with a tennis masterclass to crush his great rival Rafael Nadal, according to Sky Sports.

The world No 1 obliterated Nadal in one of the great Grand Slam final performances, winning 6-3 6-2 6-3, finishing with 34 winners and only nine unforced errors on his way to a famous victory in two hours and four minutes.

The showdown between world No 1 Djokovic and second seed Nadal was their 53rd meeting on tour and a repeat of their incredible 2012 final which lasted seven minutes short of six hours, the longest Grand Slam title match in history.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      