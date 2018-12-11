Dmitry Kiselyov: Russia-Azerbaijan relations are factor of peace in Caucasus and beyond

Dmitry Kiselyov: Russia-Azerbaijan relations are factor of peace in Caucasus and beyond

Russia-Azerbaijan relations are a factor of peace not only in the Caucasus, but also in the wider region, Director General of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, popular Russian TV anchor, journalist Dmitry Kiselev said in a conversation with Vestnik Kavkaza news and analytical agency, Trend reports.

Kiselev was speaking on the sidelines of the presentation of his book in collaboration with Russian political scientist, President of the Center on Global Interests Nikolai Zlobin.

“Azerbaijan quite successfully acts as a kind of mediator between Russia and Iran, even a partner in our tripartite projects,” he said.

Kiselev drew attention to the fact that the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev made an important contribution to the development of modern mutually beneficial and constructive strategic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.

“It seems to me that he laid a healthy foundation,” Kiselev noted. “The idea [by Heydar Aliyev] was to build a triangle of Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran relations, and this triangle turned out to be quite balanced, thanks to which Russia-Azerbaijan relations became a factor of settlement in the Caspian Sea.”

“President Ilham Aliyev continues the line of his father in this sense,” Kiselev said. “Azerbaijan is developing at a fairly rapid pace, the country feels confident in the international arena, while stable and balanced society lives inside the country.”

Speaking about the Caucasus as a whole, Kiselev noted that the region should remain self-sufficient and peaceful.

“I think the Caucasus should manage its destiny on its own,” he added. “Our North Caucasus is also many-sided, multifaceted and multicolored, and it is better that everything remain in balance. The Russian concept, which implies multipolarity, is harmonious enough for the Caucasus.”

