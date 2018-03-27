Do US pro-Armenian congressmen form postulate of Georgian Samtskhe-Javakheti's belonging to Armenia in world opinion?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samtskhe-Javakheti miraculously escaped the fate of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Baku has been a sad example of a victim of trust to Armenians for many years, but Georgians themselves have recently witnessed unequivocal attempts by Armenians to snap a piece of Georgian territory, as they did with the Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The latest provocative escapade took place more recently: during the March hearings in the US Congress Committee on Foreign Affairs, a well-known pro-Armenian congressman Brad Sherman called on the USAID head to help Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh occupied by Armenians.

At the same time, he also mentioned for some reason the Georgian region, unfortunately, inhabited by Armenians to a sufficient extent that they at every opportunity could cry about its belonging to the mythical "Great Armenia".

Speaking about the difficulties of the life in Karabakh occupied by Armenians, the congressman for some reason mentioned in the same context the southern region of Georgia - Samtskhe-Javakheti, which he said "is a region that also deserves most of our support." This statement could go unnoticed, since it is just another delirium of not very educated pro-Armenian officials, however, the Armenians themselves decided to immediately emphasize that the two regions - Nagorno-Karabakh and Samtskhe-Javakheti - were mentioned in one context. The Armenian media tried to involve the head of the "Multinational Georgia" initiative Arnold Stepanyan into the discussion of this meaningless intrigue but he immediately rejected any assumptions of possible parallels, apparently fearing problems with the Georgian authorities. However, in the seemingly unbelievably stupid assumption of Armenians, there is a share of truth, since they know exactly what they are trying to get by inflating this senseless topic. Senseless because no appeals from Congressmen are guidance for the action of the US Congress. At the same time, there is a danger that the false postulate that Samtskhe-Javakheti belongs ... to Armenia can eventually grow stronger in world opinion since Armenians are struggling too zealously to attain this.

It is obvious that Armenians need another piece of territory selected from their neighbors, and in the pursuit of foreign lands, they use all pro-Armenian forces and means.

The sick Armenian issue of the "historical homeland" in the territory of neighboring countries became especially exaggerated by representatives of world Armenians after the collapse of the Soviet Union. For twenty years now, the Georgian region of Samtskhe-Javakheti, which has been inhabited mostly by Armenians, has been haunted by Yerevan, and they use every excuse to warm up this topic - from regalia to lying about the oppression of Armenians by the authorities.

Yerevan has repeatedly voiced unambiguous allusions to the fact that it would be nice to separate Samtskhe-Javakheti from the central government as much as possible, and the Armenian diaspora, which feeds the same congressmen, repeatedly accused the Georgian authorities of all the mortal sins committed against the "long-suffering" Armenians, living in the Georgian region, which, in Armenians' opinion, is in fact the "historical" territory of Armenia.

And, of course, according to world Armenians, the Georgian authorities should immediately grant the status of autonomy to Samtskhe-Javakheti and declare Armenian the second official language in this area, and all world countries should provide financial and moral support to the "long-suffering" Armenians of the region.

I would like to warn Tbilisi against such a scenario, since official Baku knows well that Armenia is not content with small pieces and will claim for an ever greater separation of territories populated by Armenians up to the occupation.

Samtskhe-Javakheti miraculously escaped the fate of Nagorno-Karabakh. In 1985, when the world lived in anticipation of the collapse of the USSR, representatives of world Armenians, meeting in Athens for the 23rd congress of the Dashnaktsutyun party, raised the issue of expanding Armenia's borders in one direction or another.

Then, with a slight advantage, the participants voted to seize Azerbaijani, not Georgian, territories. Populated also by Armenians, Nagorno-Karabakh, being the autonomy of Azerbaijan, was the first step on the way of the Armenians to restore the mythical "Great Armenia". This had its own logic, since Nagorno-Karabakh was an autonomous region, unlike Georgia's Armenian-populated Samtskhe-Javakheti.

However, the presence of territories inhabited by Armenians in the immediate vicinity of Armenia's borders bothers Yerevan and all the representatives of the Armenians and encourages them to achieve maximum isolation of Samtskhe-Javakheti from Tbilisi and the Georgian authorities in every way.

Given all of the above, I would like to warn Tbilisi against such a sad outcome of events like it was in Nagorno-Karabakh, which will be sought not only by the Armenian diaspora, but also by some external players that benefit from destabilizing the situation in the country and the region by virtue of their interests.

Elmira Tariverdiyeva is a political scientist and specialist in South Caucasus.

News.Az

News.Az