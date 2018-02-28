Doctor liability insurance suggested in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (ASA) has discussed promising areas of insurance.

ASA reports that agricultural insurance is considered one of such promising spheres, according to abc.az.

"The members of the ASA Supervisory Board also considered compulsory property insurance, compulsory motor insurance, civil liability insurance of doctors also among such promising areas," the Association reported.

The matter of holding of the insurance forum has been raised as well.

News.Az

