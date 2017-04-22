Document of redesigning Arak power plant to be inked on Sunday

Iran and China will sign the deal on redesigning Arak nuclear power plant on Sunday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang said.

Talking to reporters, he noted that the document is considered the first deal for redesigning the power plant which is to be signed by the parties, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

He further noted that Beijing and Tehran have already reached an initial agreement to sign the trade accord.

Lu recalled that China and the US were joint heads of the working group on the Arak project, adding that smooth progress had been made on the plan.

"The signing of this contract will create good conditions for substantively starting the redesign project," IRNA cited him as saying.

