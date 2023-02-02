Document which was signed in Bucharest really opens new prospects in front of us - President Ilham Aliyev

“We just had very good discussions with the President of Romania on the broad range of issues of our bilateral agenda, and once again, confirmed the strategic importance of our relationship,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he held an expanded meeting with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, News.az reports.

“I have very good memories of my visit to Bucharest last month and, of course, the document which was signed in Bucharest really opens the new prospects in front of us,” the head of state noted.

